NYUDC Political Portraits: Daryl Caffarone

This week, I sat down with LS sophomore Daryl Caffarone, who grew up surrounded by conservative Catholics in southern Queens. She falls far left on the political spectrum, and always has. She’s an impassioned feminist and a fighter for all. She and others have made me realize that maybe being enveloped in dissidence can strengthen your spirit, not lead to retreat. In a time when it seems that our own country’s leader shuts down his dissenters day after day, it’s heartening to know that there are ways to channel your unpopular opinion into passion and incentive. We don’t always have to accept defeat.

Emily Fagel: How do you identify politically?

Daryl Caffarone: I am a Democrat.

EF: Did where you grew up influence your political views?

DC: Yeah, actually, because my neighborhood is extremely conservative. I grew up in a town in southern Queens in New York City. And it’s Queens, so you would think it’s nice and progressive like most of New York is, but it’s actually one of the most conservative areas within Queens. It’s very Italian Catholic, very strict. [I grew] up in that, and then my mom was always [very], “Break the norm,” wanting to be totally free-minded and free-spirited. She drilled it into me from the time I was little to be different from everybody around me.

EF: Did the people you grew up with in school influence your views?

DC: Absolutely. Because, like I said, I went through pretty conservative schooling from the time I was in pre-K. So the very progressive, liberal-minded people were in the minority, no matter where I was. I love to debate and, just, be a problem. So, being surrounded by people who were very, very conservative, I found more of an interest to be as liberal as possible and to fight for progressive rights.

EF: Do your other identities, like your gender or sexuality, influence your views?

DC: Yeah, totally, being a woman. Absolutely being a woman. I’m an uber feminist. I think being progressive has always kind of been fighting for those who have always been marginalized. And women are sadly in that category. So being a woman absolutely plays into [my views].

EF: How do you feel in the NYU community based on your political identity? Especially coming from where you came from, do you feel like you’re in a better place now for what you believe in?

DC: You know what, yes and no. It’s interesting. Because I kind of had my roots always being on the outside, always [literally] being the snowflake. Like, “Oh, the poor liberal.” And now, [I’m] surrounded by snowflakes. It’s a snowstorm everywhere you go. In all areas, that is amazing, and it’s great. The only thing is, every time you’re in a political class and you’re trying to actually have a debate, it’s always one side pretending. Like, “OK, I’ll just play devil’s advocate, and be the other side.”

EF: Definitely a bubble effect, with our school.

DC: Definitely. But honestly, I don’t even mind it. It’s fine.

EF: Do you feel like NYUDC is different from NYU in New York, in regards to how people act politically? Have you encountered new types of political identities here?

DC: Yes. Honestly, it’s really fun being a politics major [and] being here, because it’s just crazy how much everybody is into politics. Everyone is so into politics. The way I describe it, coming here, [is] like if you’re studying philosophy and going to study in ancient Greece. It’s the equivalent. Everybody is doing the same thing. When it comes to differing opinions, it’s definitely interesting because I feel like you wouldn’t expect to be living in the same building as both a communist and a Republican, but we are. We are, and it’s great. So, it’s been really fun and it’s been really awesome to be surrounded by people who have the same interests as you. And [it’s] definitely [been] eye-opening.

EF: What are your career goals?

DC: After law school I want to try to be a federal prosecutor. Specifically, I wanna work for the Office of Violence Against Women. That’s my goal, I’d like to be a federal prosecutor. From there, I would love to [someday] run for office. Politician through and through.

