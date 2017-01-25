NYU's Independent Student Newspaper
People Flock to Washington Square Park for Emergency Rally

People Flock to Washington Square Park for Emergency Rally

Diamond Naga Siu, Editor-in-Chief

The Council On American-Islamic Relations is hosting a rally in Washington Square Park in light of President Donald Trump's ban on immigrants from countries with a high Islamic population.

Jan 25

MSA Continues Efforts for Inclusivity in the Aftermath of Trump's Inauguration

MSA Continues Efforts for Inclusivity in the Aftermath of Trump’s Inauguration

January 25, 2017

Trump Moves to Revive DAPL, Students Respond with Protests

Trump Moves to Revive DAPL, Students Respond with Protests

January 24, 2017

Accidental Oil Spill at Third North Residence Hall

Accidental Oil Spill at Third North Residence Hall

January 24, 2017

Monochrome Doesn't Have To Be One-Toned

Monochrome Doesn’t Have To Be One-Toned

Kaitlyn Wang, Co-Managing Editor

A popular trend, monochrome outfits can be vamped up in multiple ways.

Jan 25

Money Hacks for the Thrifty Violet

Money Hacks for the Thrifty Violet

January 24, 2017

How to Handle a Bad Class

How to Handle a Bad Class

January 23, 2017

Women, Allies Take to the Streets

Women, Allies Take to the Streets

January 23, 2017

The Inauguration Issue

The Inauguration Issue

WSN Management Team

Jan 23

Influential 2016

Influential 2016

Bobby Wagner, Managing Editor

Dec 8

2016: A Year in Review

2016: A Year in Review

Zach Martin, Editor-at-Large

Dec 5

A Year In, President Hamilton Is Learning and Listening

A Year In, President Hamilton Is Learning and Listening

Alex Bazeley, Editor-in-Chief

Nov 28

The Athletes Issue: Training in Silence

The Athletes Issue: Training in Silence

Rachel Ruecker, Sports Editor

Nov 21

The Mental Health Issue

The Mental Health Issue

Alex Bazeley, Editor-in-Chief

Nov 14

Hockey Kicks Off 2017

Hockey Kicks Off 2017

Rachel Ruecker, Senior Editor

The NYU hockey team was back this weekend, coming away with a pair of wins against northeast foes.

Jan 23

NYU Athletics Can Learn From Trump

NYU Athletics Can Learn From Trump

January 23, 2017

Politics Belong In Sports

Politics Belong In Sports

January 23, 2017

Sports Update: The Winter Action

Sports Update: The Winter Action

January 23, 2017

James Franco Brings Necessary Ambiguity to "I Am Michael"

James Franco Brings Necessary Ambiguity to “I Am Michael”

Tye Musante, Contributing Writer

Considering his own history of questioned sexuality, James Franco's casting as famed LGBT-turned-Christian Michael Glatze was perfect.

Jan 25

Ottessa Moshfegh: A Breath Of Fresh, Strange Air

Ottessa Moshfegh: A Breath Of Fresh, Strange Air

January 25, 2017

"They Call Us Monsters" Brings Humanity to Juveniles

“They Call Us Monsters” Brings Humanity to Juveniles

January 24, 2017

A Tender and Comic Look At Gender, Death and Vietnam

A Tender and Comic Look At Gender, Death and Vietnam

January 24, 2017

