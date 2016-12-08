Michael Thompson, Staff Writer

The men's basketball took on Purchase College on Tuesday.

Read More »

Recent SPORTS Stories

49 Athletes Earn UAA All-Academic Honors

December 6, 2016

NYU athletic teams are members of the highly compe... Read More »

Swimming Highlights Weekend By Michael Thompson

December 5, 2016

The looming pressure of final exams wasn’t enough... Read More »

Post-Break Hockey Roundup

December 5, 2016

After an elongated Thanksgiving break, the NYU hockey... Read More »

View All »