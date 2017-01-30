Ryan Mikel, Contributing Writer

The "Girls" screening and Q&A with cast members Alex Karpovsky and Jon Glaser was a major success for NYU's Student Resource Center and HBO.

Coco Wang, Deputy News Editor

The Asian Pacific American Institute has created an online form where people can report hate crimes that occur within the first 100 days of Donald Trump's Presidency.

Yasmin Gulec, Dining Editor

Although eating food packaged in bowls isn't a new trend, it has seen a resurgence in 2016 and now, in 2017. Here are some of the best places to try some of the trendiest bowled food out there: acai, rice and poke.

WSN Editorial Board

As long as police across the country continue to demonstrate flagrant disregard for the lives of those they are sworn to protect, civilians should have the right to keep themselves properly informed.

