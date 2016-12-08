NYU's Independent Student Newspaper
Fire Erupts at NYU Langone Medical Center, No Injuries Reported

Fire Erupts at NYU Langone Medical Center, No Injuries Reported

Sayer Devlin, Deputy News Editor

A fire broke out at a construction site located at NYU Langone Medical Center on Wednesday.

Dec 14

New Program Promotes Global Law Experience

New Program Promotes Global Law Experience

December 7, 2016

Talking With an NYU Student Who Went to Standing Rock

Talking With an NYU Student Who Went to Standing Rock

December 7, 2016

This Stern Professor Wants to Make West Third Street Safer

This Stern Professor Wants to Make West Third Street Safer

December 6, 2016

On the Job: Two Schools and an Edge in the Entertainment Industry

On the Job: Two Schools and an Edge in the Entertainment Industry

Faith Gates, Staff Writer

Senior Shobhit Jain balances an intern with "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," a dual degree program in Stern and Tisch and an R.A. position at Hayden Hall. How does he do it?

Dec 7

Tel Aviv: A Night in Fez

Tel Aviv: A Night in Fez

December 6, 2016

Paris: Students Volunteer at the Empty Calais Jungle

Paris: Students Volunteer at the Empty Calais Jungle

December 6, 2016

Meet the Man Taking Classes at NYU for 60 Years

Meet the Man Taking Classes at NYU for 60 Years

December 6, 2016

2016: A Year in Review

2016: A Year in Review

Zach Martin, Editor-at-Large

Dec 5

A Year In, President Hamilton Is Learning and Listening

A Year In, President Hamilton Is Learning and Listening

Alex Bazeley, Editor-in-Chief

Nov 28

The Athletes Issue: Training in Silence

The Athletes Issue: Training in Silence

Rachel Ruecker, Sports Editor

Nov 21

The Mental Health Issue

The Mental Health Issue

Alex Bazeley, Editor-in-Chief

Nov 14

Election 2016: The Upset

Election 2016: The Upset

WSN Staff

Nov 9

Fringe: The Future of Fashion

Fringe: The Future of Fashion

Gabriella Bower, Beauty and Style Editor

Nov 3

Men’s Basketball Sluggish in Midweek Game

Men's Basketball Sluggish in Midweek Game

Michael Thompson, Staff Writer

The men's basketball took on Purchase College on Tuesday.

Dec 7

49 Athletes Earn UAA All-Academic Honors

49 Athletes Earn UAA All-Academic Honors

December 6, 2016

Swimming Highlights Weekend By Michael Thompson

Swimming Highlights Weekend By Michael Thompson

December 5, 2016

Post-Break Hockey Roundup

Post-Break Hockey Roundup

December 5, 2016

VIDEO: New Portals Opening Doors, Live at WNYU

VIDEO: New Portals Opening Doors, Live at WNYU

Kevin Hannon, Staff Writer

Rising star duo New Portals performed live at WNYU in conjunction with WSN - check out the video here!

Dec 7

Identity Is a Risky Business for Kevin Allison

Identity Is a Risky Business for Kevin Allison

December 7, 2016

Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells JFK’s Story

Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells JFK's Story

December 7, 2016

‘The Portal:’ A Movie on the Stage

'The Portal:' A Movie on the Stage

December 5, 2016

