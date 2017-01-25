People Flock to Washington Square Park for Emergency Rally
Diamond Naga Siu, Editor-in-Chief
The Council On American-Islamic Relations is hosting a rally in Washington Square Park in light of President Donald Trump's ban on immigrants from countries with a high Islamic population.Read More »
Jan 25
MSA Continues Efforts for Inclusivity in the Aftermath of Trump’s Inauguration
January 25, 2017
Love and hope meet bigotry and prejudice for the N... Read More »
Trump Moves to Revive DAPL, Students Respond with Protests
January 24, 2017
Donald Trump signed a document today that allows th... Read More »
Accidental Oil Spill at Third North Residence Hall
January 24, 2017
A small oil spill occurred in the Information Technology a... Read More »
Monochrome Doesn’t Have To Be One-Toned
Kaitlyn Wang, Co-Managing Editor
A popular trend, monochrome outfits can be vamped up in multiple ways.Read More »
Jan 25
Money Hacks for the Thrifty Violet
January 24, 2017
College has become extremely costly over the years... Read More »
January 23, 2017
Spring semester is upon us and so are new classes.... Read More »
Women, Allies Take to the Streets
January 23, 2017
This weekend, hundreds of thousands of women marched on W... Read More »
Student by Day, Bartender by Night
December 5, 2016
Bobby Wagner, Managing Editor
Dec 8
Zach Martin, Editor-at-Large
Dec 5
A Year In, President Hamilton Is Learning and Listening
Alex Bazeley, Editor-in-Chief
Nov 28
The Athletes Issue: Training in Silence
Rachel Ruecker, Sports Editor
Nov 21
Alex Bazeley, Editor-in-Chief
Nov 14
People Flock to Washington Square Park for Emergency Rally
January 25, 2017
Monochrome Doesn’t Have To Be One-Toned
January 25, 2017
Ottessa Moshfegh: A Breath Of Fresh, Strange Air
January 25, 2017
Exposure | Washington Square Park Rally For Immigrants’ Rights
January 25, 2017
Hockey Kicks Off 2017
Rachel Ruecker, Senior Editor
The NYU hockey team was back this weekend, coming away with a pair of wins against northeast foes.Read More »
Jan 23
NYU Athletics Can Learn From Trump
January 23, 2017
While NYU is not known as an athletic school — a... Read More »
January 23, 2017
Last year, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick... Read More »
Sports Update: The Winter Action
January 23, 2017
While Violets went home to various corners of the world,... Read More »
James Franco Brings Necessary Ambiguity to “I Am Michael”
Tye Musante, Contributing Writer
Considering his own history of questioned sexuality, James Franco's casting as famed LGBT-turned-Christian Michael Glatze was perfect.Read More »
Jan 25
Ottessa Moshfegh: A Breath Of Fresh, Strange Air
January 25, 2017
To expect a normal reading from author Ottessa Mos... Read More »
“They Call Us Monsters” Brings Humanity to Juveniles
January 24, 2017
In collaboration with a screenwriting course offered ... Read More »
A Tender and Comic Look At Gender, Death and Vietnam
January 24, 2017
“Orange Julius,” playing through Feb. 12 at... Read More »
