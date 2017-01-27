NYU Invests $500 Million in Renovations for Brooklyn Campus
Htoo Min, Deputy News Editor
The Tandon School of Engineering announces a new building for its students to the price of $500 Million.Read More »
January 27
Unique Beanies Spice Up Bleak Winter Wear
Liv Chai, Contributing Writer
Brighten up your outfit and keep warm with these new decked out beanies.Read More »
January 27
Staff Recs: Best Inaugural Protest Signs
The beauty of protest signs lasts long after the day they're held in defiance — the best ones live on in memory as succinct slogans of resistance.Read More »
January 27
“All Balanchine” Ballet Preserves NYCB Legacy
Ryan Mikel, Contributing Writer
In a worthy tribute to their founding artistic director George Balanchine, the latest New York City Ballet showcase "All Balanchine" stuns and awes audiences with its dancers' skill and precision.Read More »
January 27
People Flock to Washington Square Park for Emergency Rally
Diamond Naga Siu, Editor-in-Chief
The Council On American-Islamic Relations is hosting a rally in Washington Square Park in light of President Donald Trump's ban on immigrants from countries with a high Islamic population.Read More »
January 25 • No Comments
Emergency Rally for Muslim and Immigrant Rights Held in Washington Square Park
Jemima McEvoy and Sayer Devlin
After President Donald Trump signed executive orders concerning immigration, thousands of protestors congregated at Washington Square Park for an emergency rally.Read More »
January 25 • 3 Comments
Monochrome Doesn’t Have To Be One-Toned
Kaitlyn Wang, Co-Managing Editor
A popular trend, monochrome outfits can be vamped up in multiple ways.Read More »
January 25
Don’t Sleep Through Coffeehouse Open Mic Nights
Satish Reginald, Contributing Writer
From original raps to heartaching Sam Smith covers, NYU performers started off the semester strong with inspiring performances at the Welcome Week Coffeehouse Open Mic.Read More »
January 27
Hockey Kicks Off 2017
Rachel Ruecker, Senior Editor
The NYU hockey team was back this weekend, coming away with a pair of wins against northeast foes.Read More »
January 23
NYU Athletics Can Learn From Trump
Miguel de Laveaga, Contributing Writer
Should NYU Athletics model their social media presence after Donald Trump?Read More »
January 23
Let’s Work Towards Stamping Out Xenophobia
Devyani Shekhawat, Contributing Writer
Despite being a country founded by immigrants, xenophobia continues to influence legislation and immigrants' daily lives.Read More »
January 27
Migos Culture Class is Far From “Bad and Boujee”
January 27
NYU Affordability Is Hurting Educational Opportunity
January 25
People Flock to Washington Square Park for Emergency Rally
January 25
Talk surrounding President Donald Trump banning immigra... Read More »
Emergency Rally for Muslim and Immigrant Rights Held in Washington Square Park
January 25
Chants of “No ban, no wall, New Yorkers for all”... Read More »
MSA Continues Efforts for Inclusivity in the Aftermath of Trump’s Inauguration
January 25
Love and hope meet bigotry and prejudice for the N... Read More »
Monochrome Doesn’t Have To Be One-Toned
January 25
Mixing prints reached popularity 2015, but 2017 bring... Read More »
Money Hacks for the Thrifty Violet
January 24
College has become extremely costly over the years... Read More »
January 23
Spring semester is upon us and so are new classes.... Read More »
Student by Day, Bartender by Night
December 5
January 23
Bobby Wagner, Managing Editor
December 8
Zach Martin, Editor-at-Large
December 5
A Year In, President Hamilton Is Learning and Listening
Alex Bazeley, Editor-in-Chief
November 28
The Athletes Issue: Training in Silence
Rachel Ruecker, Sports Editor
November 21
Alex Bazeley, Editor-in-Chief
November 14
