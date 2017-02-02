Q&A With Alina Das: A Lawyer Defending Refugees at JFK
Sayer Devlin, Deputy News Editor
Through its Immigrant Defense Initiative, the NYU School of Law is working diligently to defend all student who have been or will be affected by President Trump's executive orders regarding immigration.Read More »
February 3
Staff Recs: Best Laptop Stickers
If you're still in the midst of reinventing your new self for the new year — or if you're just looking for a new statement sticker for your laptop — WSN staff has got their picks for the best screen accessories.Read More »
February 3
Madrid: Silencio Sobre Trump?
Abigail Weinberg, Staff Writer
Abigail Weinberg talks about adjusting to Madrid reflects on keeping silent in a harsh political climate.Read More »
February 3
NYU Needs to Alert Students of Sexual Assault
Just as students at other major universities have put pressure on their administrations to be more open about sexual assault, we need to demand clarity from our university on the reality of sexual assault on campus.Read More »
February 3
This is Not a Drill: Fire Breaks Out at Tandon
Jemima McEvoy and Natasha Roy, News Editors
A fire broke out at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering's Rogers Hall on Friday afternoon while a demolition crew was working on the building.Read More »
February 3 • No Comments
Walls Don’t Hold Back MSA During Rally
Sayer Devlin and Htoo Min
The Muslim Student Association hosts a rally at Kimmel responding to President Trump's executive orders restricting immigration and suspending refugee admission.Read More »
February 1 • Comments closed
Try Using Retinol Products in Your Skincare Routine
Sona Shekhawat, Contributing Writer
If you're looking to turn back the clock by reducing wrinkles and acne scars, look no further. Skincare products which include retinol are all the rage these days.Read More »
February 3
Cubit Urges Us to Occupy Art to Combat Racial Inequality
Natalie Breuer, Contributing Writer
Carla Cubit's "Black Lives Matter" exhibit at The Living Gallery provides an insightful and even hopeful look into the state of politics.Read More »
February 3
NYU’s Weekly Sports Update
Kaitlyn Wang, Co-Managing Editor
The week in NYU sports action.Read More »
January 30
NYU Reacts: Superbowl LI
Maddie Howard, Staff Writer
The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events of the year to many Americans. Here are what some NYU students had to say about next weekend's contest.Read More »
January 30
During Political Turmoil, Quit Social Media
February 2
Breadcrumbing Has Already Grown Stale
February 1
Try Using Retinol Products in Your Skincare Routine
February 3
It seems like every day, the skincare industry swea... Read More »
February 2
A little bit of neon and disco brought the party to the Thaddeus O’Neil Fall/Winter 2017 presentation. Before... Read More »
February 2
Streamlined and architectural, the General Idea Fall/Winter 2017 collection brought back some of the sam... Read More »
Student by Day, Bartender by Night
December 5
January 30
January 23
Bobby Wagner, Managing Editor
December 8
Zach Martin, Editor-at-Large
December 5
A Year In, President Hamilton Is Learning and Listening
Alex Bazeley, Editor-in-Chief
November 28
The Athletes Issue: Training in Silence
Rachel Ruecker, Sports Editor
November 21
NYU’s Weekly Sports Update
Kaitlyn Wang, Co-Managing Editor
The week in NYU sports action.Read More »
January 30
January 30
The NFL and its players have been a source of heated... Read More »
January 30
While the NHL’s elite headed down to Los Angeles... Read More »
January 23
After a rousing start to its season, the Violet hockey... Read More »
Cubit Urges Us to Occupy Art to Combat Racial Inequality
February 3
The intersection between art and politics manifested its... Read More »
“A Good American” Fails to Skewer the NSA
February 1
Following Edward Snowden's exposure of the National Securi... Read More »
Thoughtful Chaos at the Whitney
February 1
The 80s evoke a variety of images in the minds of Ameri... Read More »
