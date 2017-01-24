NYU's Independent Student Newspaper

Exposure | Women’s March

Euan Prentis, Photo Editor
January 24, 2017

On Saturday the 21st of January, women’s rights advocates across the globe marched in protest of the recent inauguration of the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump. Millions of marchers attended the over 400 protests which occurred across the States, and the over 150 which occurred internationally. WSN photographers documented some of the powerful scenes of the 2017 Women’s March in New York and Seattle.

Related Stories

Exposure | Day Wave at Baby’s All Right
New York Reacts: Trump Elected President
Exposure | Unbreakable

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

Comments that are deemed spam or hate speech by the moderators will be deleted.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




NYU's Independent Student Newspaper
Exposure | Women’s March