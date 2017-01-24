Exposure | Women’s March





On Saturday the 21st of January, women’s rights advocates across the globe marched in protest of the recent inauguration of the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump. Millions of marchers attended the over 400 protests which occurred across the States, and the over 150 which occurred internationally. WSN photographers documented some of the powerful scenes of the 2017 Women’s March in New York and Seattle.

