NYU's Independent Student Newspaper

What We’re Listening To: Instrumentals

WSN compiles a music playlist for those interested in exploring new music.

Veronica Liow

Veronica Liow

WSN compiles a music playlist for those interested in exploring new music.

Gilchrist Green, Music Editor
February 8, 2017

Here’s a compilation of some smooth, groovy instrumentals. Enjoy an hour of music without words!

Email Gilchrist Green at music@nyunews.com.

Related Stories

Start your weekend off right with TGIF playlist
Weekly Playlist: Recent Rap
Disney-fy your earbuds

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

Comments that are deemed spam or hate speech by the moderators will be deleted.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • What We’re Listening To: Instrumentals

    Special Issues

    The Polarity Issue

  • What We’re Listening To: Instrumentals

    2016 Election

    Protests and Attacks Cut Gavin McInnes’s Speech Short

  • What We’re Listening To: Instrumentals

    SPECIAL EDITIONS

    The New Year Issue

  • What We’re Listening To: Instrumentals

    2016 Election

    Protestors in Battery Park Respond to JFK Detainees

  • What We’re Listening To: Instrumentals

    NEWS

    Shut Up and Drive: Students Complain About the Efficiency of Safe Ride

  • What We’re Listening To: Instrumentals

    NEWS

    Emergency Rally for Muslim and Immigrant Rights Held in Washington Square Park

  • What We’re Listening To: Instrumentals

    NEWS

    Accidental Oil Spill at Third North Residence Hall

  • What We’re Listening To: Instrumentals

    Diversity at NYU

    NYU Ranked Ninth Among Worst Schools for Jewish Students

  • What We’re Listening To: Instrumentals

    SPECIAL EDITIONS

    The Inauguration Issue

  • What We’re Listening To: Instrumentals

    SPECIAL EDITIONS

    Influential 2016

NYU's Independent Student Newspaper
What We’re Listening To: Instrumentals