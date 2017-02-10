Concept Korea F/W 2017





The Concept Korea Fall/Winter 2017 collectives was a conglomeration of unique artistic viewpoints, with each show telling a distinct and definite story. Comprised of three different fashion lines — GREEDILOUS, KIMMY.J, and YOHANIX — the show allowed each Korean designer to showcase 22 of their designs during New York Fashion Week.

The first collection, GREEDILOUS, created by designer Youn-hee Park, was full of graphic, colorful prints and unique textiles, such as python-print velvet, which were inspired by Salvador Dali’s surrealist paintings. The show was dynamic, showing off Park’s admirable versatility in artistic curation and editing. From sleek, all-black looks to oversized neon fur jackets, Park managed to keep the collection unified and consistent while still pushing the envelope as to what truly constitutes cohesion within a single collection.

The second collection, KIMMY.J, designed by Hee-jin Kim was brimming with electric energy. Inspired by garbage collector’s uniforms, Kim managed to elevate the collection through her careful addition of achromatic colors and textures that were reminiscent of plastic, metal and vinyl. Standout pieces include an oversized, lilac shearling coat thrown over a black bodysuit, styled with a pastel blue and purple faux fur scarf and white, thigh-high boots. Although the collection was graphic, loud and in-your-face, Kim’s unique perspective of dissonance kept the collection exciting and fascinating throughout.

YOHANIX, the third and final collection, designed by Tae-gun Kim was an interesting take on florals for fall and winter. Kim’s collection was full of prints, most notably florals, but with plaid having a strong presence as well. Much of the collection felt like a re-styling of iconic, vintage ’70s looks, with neutral tones stealing the show. Kim’s usage of color was extremely specific and purposeful, with the majority of the collection comprised of earth-tones and black, but with color peeking through detailed embroidery. Particularly impressive in his collection were the coats, which kept looks somewhat casual and accessible but still showed off comprehensive design elements as well, such as jacquard or a military-style sleeve detail.

The Concept Korea fashion collectives give just a small taste of each designer’s unique, artistic inspiration. Each designer was chosen because he or she is on the pulse of Korean fashion. They stay true to their brand while constantly being able to adapt to the ever-changing styles within the fashion scene in South Korea. Concept Korea is an incredible platform for Korean designers to show NYFW what Korean fashion has to offer, expanding the conventionally understood realm of Western fashion.

