NYU's Independent Student Newspaper

Washington Square News

What We’re Listening To: Best Musical Moments in Film

Rachel Buigas-Lopez

Rachel Buigas-Lopez

Gilchrist Green, Music Editor
April 3, 2017

In accordance with the upcoming Arts Issue hitting stands this Thursday, here’s a playlist of songs that made their films come alive — you know, the ones that you can’t listen to without picturing John Travolta strutting down the streets of Brooklyn with his paint can.

Email Gilchrist Green at [email protected].

Related Stories

What We’re Listening To: Musical Innovation
What We’re Listening To: Spring Break Playlist
What We’re Listening To: You Know It, But Do You?

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

Comments that are deemed spam or hate speech by the moderators will be deleted.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • What We’re Listening To: Best Musical Moments in Film

    ARTS

    ‘Cezanne et Moi’ Brings to Life the Friendship of Two Great Artists

  • What We’re Listening To: Best Musical Moments in Film

    ARTS

    Drawing up to Disney and DreamWorks

  • What We’re Listening To: Best Musical Moments in Film

    ARTS

    NYU Grad Takes Professional Stage

  • What We’re Listening To: Best Musical Moments in Film

    ARTS

    Ariel Levy Navigates Life, Love in ‘The Rules Do Not Apply’

  • What We’re Listening To: Best Musical Moments in Film

    ARTS

    Anne Hathaway Faces Monsters in ‘Colossal’

  • What We’re Listening To: Best Musical Moments in Film

    ARTS

    OSHUN’s ‘Sango’ Challenges Reality

  • What We’re Listening To: Best Musical Moments in Film

    ARTS

    ‘Spring Awakening’ Reveals Harmonies

  • What We’re Listening To: Best Musical Moments in Film

    ARTS

    Lady Gaga Reveals ‘LoveGame’ Was Written About Her Days in Bobst

  • What We’re Listening To: Best Musical Moments in Film

    ARTS

    Staff Recs: Best Art to Name-Drop

  • What We’re Listening To: Best Musical Moments in Film

    ARTS

    ‘Despite the Falling Snow’ Has All the Spy Nostalgia You Want

Menu
NYU's Independent Student Newspaper
What We’re Listening To: Best Musical Moments in Film