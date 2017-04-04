Eat Your Way Around Each Dorm: Breakfast

Close Open 24 hours a day, Veselka is a diner at 144 2nd Ave. that serves a variety of classic Ukranian food. Here is a list of several breakfast places on campus that will satisfy your craving at any time in the day. Tatiana Perez

Tatiana Perez Open 24 hours a day, Veselka is a diner at 144 2nd Ave. that serves a variety of classic Ukranian food. Here is a list of several breakfast places on campus that will satisfy your craving at any time in the day.





As Leslie Knope from “Parks and Recreation” once asked, “Why would anybody ever eat anything besides breakfast food?” Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and the best part about breakfast food is that it is both delicious and filling regardless of the time of day. Here is a list of the best breakfast places near each dorm.

U-Hall, Third North, Palladium and Coral Towers

Veselka

Hours: Monday – Sunday: Open 24 Hours

Address: 144 Second Ave.

Veselka has served traditional Ukrainian food since 1954, and this Ukrainian coffee shop-diner hybrid offers classic breakfast specials like omelettes and french toast. Be sure to try the potato pancakes served with sour cream and applesauce — a crowd favorite.

Rubin Hall, Weinstein Hall and Goddard Hall

Lafayette Grand Café & Bakery

Hours: Monday – Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m; Thursday – Saturday: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m; Sunday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Address: 380 Lafayette St.

From the Mediterranean coast to Provence, Lafayette’s menu pays homage to many different regions around the world with its remastered, traditional recipes. Try the Omelette Provençal with tomato confit, pistou and robiolina cheese. This cafe requires reservations, because it is often crowded, especially on the weekends.

Lipton Hall, Greenwich Hall

Buvette

Hours: Monday – Friday: 7 – 2 a.m; Saturday – Sunday: 8 – 2 a.m.

Address: 42 Grove St.

According to its website, Buvette is “a place committed to the pleasure of good food.” With a simple menu offering eggs cooked in different ways — poached, steamed, sunny side up — as well as pastries, toasts, muesli and traditional French breakfast food like croque-monsieur and croque-madame, Buvette is a great place to grab a delicious cup of coffee paired with a light breakfast while enjoying the lovely interior.

Second Street and Green House

Café Habana

Hours: Monday – Sunday: 9 – 12 a.m; Breakfast from 9 – 11 a.m.

Address: 17 Prince St.

Although Café Habana is most famous for its grilled corn and other Cuban-Mexican eats, the breakfast in this lively restaurant is just as good. Try the eatery’s huevos rancheros — two sunny side up eggs served over corn tortillas and garnished with own salsa ranchera.

Broome Street

Dudley’s

Hours: Monday – Tuesday: 9 – 2 a.m; Wednesday – Thursday: 9 – 3 a.m.; Friday – Saturday: 9 – 4 a.m.; Sunday: 9 – 12 a.m.

Address: 85 Orchard St.

This cafe offers American bites with Australian twists and is known for its creative cocktails, seasonal dishes and enticing atmosphere. Try the avocado multigrain toast with salsa verde, cherry tomatoes and a fried egg. The food here is healthy and delicious!

Lafayette Hall

Bubby’s

Hours: Sunday – Thursday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m; Friday – Saturday: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.,

Address: 120 Hudson St.

One of Manhattan’s most famous breakfast places, Bubby’s offers traditional American breakfast food made with organic and quality ingredients. Try the Hawaiian pancakes with pineapple, papaya, mango, coconut and orange syrup, and order a side of applewood smoked bacon while you’re at it. But if you want to try this morning delight, make sure to go early or make a reservation.

Carlyle and 13th Street

The City Bakery

Hours: Monday – Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m; Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Address: 3 W. 18th St.

The City Bakery is a great place to get breakfast takeout. The hot chocolate and pretzel croissants are the bakery’s most popular treats. Order the cold brew coffee with cream and coconut macarons, or try the vegan sausage.

Gramercy

Friend of a Farmer

Hours: Sunday – Thursday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m; Friday – Saturday: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Address: 77 Irving Pl. # 1

This traditional American restaurant has everything you ever wanted for breakfast. It puts great importance in the farm-to-table concept and always uses ingredients that are both local and seasonally fresh — the restaurant even tries to create a countryside vibe with its interior. Try the Boomer Special for a dream-like breakfast: your choice of buttermilk, blueberry, apple or pumpkin pancakes or french toast; bacon, ham or sausage; with scrambled eggs and fries.

Founders Hall, Alumni Hall and Brittany Hall

Pan Ya Bakery

Hours: Monday – Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m; Saturday – Sunday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Address: 8 Stuyvesant St.

Pan Ya is a Japanese bakery that sells breads, sweets and other bites. To get the full experience of a Japanese breakfast, order the Japanese Breakfast Spread. The spread includes a large broiled fish fillet with a bit of soy sauce, toasted nori and pickles, miso soup, steamed rice and a small bowl of natto — a fermented soybean dish that comes with a raw quail’s egg. Top this massive meal off with a green salad covered in miso-carrot dressing and comprised of sesame-oil spinach, shiitake mushrooms, bean sprouts and mayo potato salad.

Othmer Hall and Clark Street

Cafe Luluc

Hours: Saturday – Thursday: 8 – 12 a.m; Friday: 7:30 – 12 a.m.

Address: 214 Smith St.

This cash-only French bistro is famous for its classic breakfast dishes and sweets — like tartines and chocolate cakes — and its garden seating. Try the mushroom and asiago cheese omelette with a salad and fries on the side or try the famous, fluffy pancakes served with fruit.

Email Yasmin Gulec at [email protected]

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close