What We’re Listening To: Lalala, Nanana and Other Nonsense
April 11, 2017
Here’s a playlist of tunes filled with nonsense syllables that we just can’t help but sing along to.
Email Gilchrist Green at [email protected]
April 11, 2017
Here’s a playlist of tunes filled with nonsense syllables that we just can’t help but sing along to.
Email Gilchrist Green at [email protected]
Leave a Comment
Comments that are deemed spam or hate speech by the moderators will be deleted.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.