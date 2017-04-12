NYU's Independent Student Newspaper

Washington Square News

Psychedelic ‘High School Sinking into the Sea’ is Odd But Memorable

%E2%80%9CMy+Entire+High+School+Sinking+Into+the+Sea%E2%80%9D+is+the+perfect+film+for+those+who+enjoy+face-paced%2C+quirky+comedy.+The+animated+film+perfectly+depicts+the+chaotic+nature+of+high+school.
“My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea” is the perfect film for those who enjoy face-paced, quirky comedy. The animated film perfectly depicts the chaotic nature of high school.

“My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea” is the perfect film for those who enjoy face-paced, quirky comedy. The animated film perfectly depicts the chaotic nature of high school.

Courtesy of New York Film Festival

Courtesy of New York Film Festival

“My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea” is the perfect film for those who enjoy face-paced, quirky comedy. The animated film perfectly depicts the chaotic nature of high school.

Sophie Bennett, Staff Writer
April 12, 2017

An absurdist cartoon with a psychedelic style, “My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea” tells the story of Dash (Jason Schwartzman), an arrogant and insecure high school sophomore. The film is directed by graphic novelist Dash Shaw and marks Shaw’s first feature-length film. Starring Schwartzman, Reggie Watts, Maya Rudolph, Lena Dunham and Susan Sarandon, this very original film is a fast-paced adventure filled with laugh-out-loud and cringe-worthy moments. The film’s aesthetic emphasizes the chaotic high school experience.

The comic illustration style is the most exciting part of the film. Shaw’s intriguing design appears like a combination of the “Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World” comics and the HBO series “The Life and Times of Tim.” However, “My Entire High School” is a comedy that — while not nearly as complex in its comedy as the other projects mentioned — has an impressive array of events and animation that make for a memorable experience.

Like most high school stories, the film starts out with Dash and his best friend Assaf (Watts) going to school on their first day of sophomore year. The two immediately fight due to Dash’s obnoxious, self-absorbed personality — as well as his jealousy towards his friend’s newfound romance with Verti (Rudolph).

While searching for the next big scoop for the school newspaper, Dash learns that the new school building is not built to withstand an earthquake. The school ignores Dash’s warnings and soon is affected by a hurricane — at which point, the building really does start slipping into the sea. Chaos soon erupts in the school as as students and faculty attempt to survive in the sinking building.

“My Entire High School” progresses rapidly and the story can be difficult to keep up with, but it is a noteworthy experience. Filled with ludicrous takes on high school dynamics in animated action with vibrant colors and striking patterns, the film is definitely unforgettable. If off-kilter, fast-paced animation is your style, then the film is worth your while.

“My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea” will be released in theaters on Friday, April 14.

Email Sophie Bennett at [email protected]

Related Stories

Drawing up to Disney and DreamWorks
Melissa Leo is One to Love in ‘Most Hated Woman in America’
A ‘Catfight’ Provides for Social Commentary

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

Comments that are deemed spam or hate speech by the moderators will be deleted.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Psychedelic ‘High School Sinking into the Sea’ is Odd But Memorable

    ARTS

    A Look Into NYU’s Latest Startup — Curtain Call

  • Psychedelic ‘High School Sinking into the Sea’ is Odd But Memorable

    ARTS

    Film ‘Heal the Living’ Weaves Stories of Loss and Chance

  • Psychedelic ‘High School Sinking into the Sea’ is Odd But Memorable

    ARTS

    Jackie Paladino — The Therapy in Songwriting

  • Psychedelic ‘High School Sinking into the Sea’ is Odd But Memorable

    ARTS

    Traversing Nature in ‘Mimosas’

  • Psychedelic ‘High School Sinking into the Sea’ is Odd But Memorable

    ARTS

    What We’re Listening To: Lalala, Nanana and Other Nonsense

  • Psychedelic ‘High School Sinking into the Sea’ is Odd But Memorable

    ARTS

    NYU Symphony Soars Like No Other

  • Psychedelic ‘High School Sinking into the Sea’ is Odd But Memorable

    ARTS

    Steinhardt Senior Talks Music And Lyrics

  • Psychedelic ‘High School Sinking into the Sea’ is Odd But Memorable

    ARTS

    Evolving With Your Favorite Song

  • Psychedelic ‘High School Sinking into the Sea’ is Odd But Memorable

    ARTS

    Bright but Not Quite ‘Gifted’

  • Psychedelic ‘High School Sinking into the Sea’ is Odd But Memorable

    ARTS

    Miss Saigon at The Broadway Theatre

Menu
NYU's Independent Student Newspaper
Psychedelic ‘High School Sinking into the Sea’ is Odd But Memorable