I Tried… Spaghetti Donuts

Have you ever wanted to eat pasta, but you were in a rush? Well luckily, Pop Pasta in New York has just the treat for you: spaghetti donuts.

Spaghetti donuts offer the taste and satisfaction of a full pasta meal, right in the palm of your hand.

So what is a spaghetti donut? Most passerby asked the same question when they saw Pop Pasta at the Smorgasburg food festival in Brooklyn. One person wondered if it was a donut shredded like pasta, while another suggested that it might be a donut filled with noodles and topped with red sauce. It is neither.

These creations consist of regular pasta that is deep fried in the shape of a donut. According to Pop Pasta’s website, there are five flavors: Aglio e Olio (Garlic and Olive Oil), Red Sauce, Carbonara, Zucchini and Bolognese. Pro tip: Arrive early so they don’t run out of all the flavors. When I arrived, my only two options were Red Pasta and Cheese — a new flavor not yet listed on the website.

Despite only trying one flavor, I can pretty much guess what the other ones will taste like, considering they all have the same base ingredients: spaghetti noodles, parmesan, eggs, black pepper and salt, all fried in oil. I ordered the Cheese Pop flavor, which had the same ingredients, just heavier on the parmesan.

The first thing you’ll need to know about these creations is they are made beforehand and kept warm in an oven for the employees to grab quickly for customers waving $5 bills like it’s the stock exchange.

Now for the big reveal — they’re amazing. Granted, I love most fried foods, so I’m not sure how trustworthy my opinion is. While there are undertones of the taste of dry, clumpy, reheated pasta, the donut is so good you won’t even care. I’m not sure if there is something about waiting in long lines or the shape of food that makes it taste better, but I highly recommend the flavorful donut.

You can’t even taste the oil — it just tastes like spaghetti that you can hold in your hand without a mess.

It probably doesn’t hurt that the creators are Italian themselves, lending credibility to their pasta creation. Additionally, the family business effect makes the company even more lovable, with their young son also working with customers of the shop.

If you are reading this on a weekday and your mouth is starting to water, you are out of luck, as these delicious delicacies are only available 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays at Smorgasburg in Williamsburg. Pop Pasta does not have a store yet, but they offer catering. The donuts must be a hit outside Smorgasburg as well, as their website says their catering service is booked for the next three to four weeks.

Like all up-and-coming trends, the spaghetti donut has its haters. When the crazy creation hit social media earlier this year, nay-sayers took to the internet to voice their displeasure. Some wanted to stomp the donut out off the hands of people eating it, while some just did not want to live in a world where this creation existed.

While the spaghetti donut might be the next generation’s pineapple pizza debate, I know which side I will be on.

A version of this article appeared in the Monday, April 17 print edition. Email Faith Gates at [email protected]

