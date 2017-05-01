The Bucket List Issue

NYU is a dream school. People flock from near and far to don the Violet — if only metaphorically — but once we’re here, we often get so caught up in the bureaucratic mess of it all. We become so bogged down with Writing the Essay and group projects that are not teaching us anything about collaboration that we rarely leave the box that exists between W. 4th St., Union Square, Third and Sixth Avenues. We forget that for so very many of us, seeing the Empire State Building on our walk to school each day used to be a dream come true. We get to learn and work with experts in their field and meet new and talented people each day, both on-campus and off. We’ve seen the movies — that moment when the girl steps out of the yellow taxi and it zooms in on her face and she looks up at the concrete jungle before her, ready to take it all on. New York is a city of bagels and pizza and lights and dreams. So, in the spirit of us being on the cusp of finals which bring out the worst in everyone, this week let’s take it back and remember the very best. Welcome to the NYC Bucket List Issue.