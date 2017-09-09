Irina Vitjaz S/S 2018





Irina Vitjaz’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection stayed true to her typical fashion sense. The outfits were loose, elegant and simply sophisticated. The dresses were phenomenally designed and accentuated the models best aspects.

The shiny silver styled in some outfits created ostentatious sentiments, and depicted a lavish lifestyle. The free-flowing dresses and jumpsuit paralleled the strong, carefree woman Vitjaz wishes to portray. The image she created made the models look put-together, and in a word – magnificent. The depth and richness of the colors in the collection helped add another dimension to better show the grace and class of each outfit.

Overall, Irina Vitjaz did was she does best, presenting the beauty and elegance of women by using loose, sleek clothing.

