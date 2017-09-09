NYU's Independent Student Newspaper

Washington Square News

Irina Vitjaz S/S 2018

Jonathan George, Contributing Writer
September 9, 2017

Slideshow • 43 Photos
Jonathan George

Irina Vitjaz SS18

Irina Vitjaz’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection stayed true to her typical fashion sense. The outfits were loose, elegant and simply sophisticated. The dresses were phenomenally designed and accentuated the models best aspects.

The shiny silver styled in some outfits created ostentatious sentiments, and depicted a lavish lifestyle. The free-flowing dresses and jumpsuit paralleled the strong, carefree woman Vitjaz wishes to portray. The image she created made the models look put-together, and in a word – magnificent. The depth and richness of the colors in the collection helped add another dimension to better show the grace and class of each outfit.

Overall, Irina Vitjaz did was she does best, presenting the beauty and elegance of women by using loose, sleek clothing.

Email Jonathan George at [email protected]

Related Stories

Son Jung Wan S/S 2018
Suzanne Rae S/S 2018
Negris Lebrum S/S 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

Comments that are deemed spam or hate speech by the moderators will be deleted.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




 

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Irina Vitjaz S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Suzanne Rae S/S 2018

  • Irina Vitjaz S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Negris Lebrum S/S 2018

  • Irina Vitjaz S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    To Be Thrill S/S 2018

  • Irina Vitjaz S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Son Jung Wan S/S 2018

  • Irina Vitjaz S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Runa Ray S/S 2018

  • Irina Vitjaz S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Taoray Wang S/S 2018

  • Irina Vitjaz S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Custo Barcelona S/S 2018

  • Irina Vitjaz S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Michael Costello S/S 2018

  • Irina Vitjaz S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    The Runway at Saks 5th Avenue

  • Irina Vitjaz S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Cindy Monteiro S/S 2018

Menu
NYU's Independent Student Newspaper
Irina Vitjaz S/S 2018