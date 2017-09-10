Selly Djap S/S 2018





Selly Djap’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection, titled “Sex”, expressed the demure and delicate side of an otherwise raunchy subject. The Gallatin sophomore’s debut at New York Fashion Week was a part of a show that included a series of designers produced by Plitz Fashion Marketing. The event itself was disorganized, as guests waited for over an hour before being seated, but all was forgiven once the show began.

Djap’s show especially stood out among the other global designers. The youthful models each wore pink ensembles that had lace, beading and cutout details. There was an air of innocence to the looks, even though they had lingerie-like influences.

Djap previously spoke about how her Indonesian upbringing shied away from the topic of sex, but she personally believes it is a source of beauty. This certainly manifested in her collection. The pink pieces, ranging from nude to raspberry, each appeared saccharine at first glance, but then revealed sexy detailing like sheer lace, bodice cutouts, or low-cut backs.

While the dresses were pretty, a lace bodiced jumpsuit with a halter neckline and wide leg pants stood out. Another look – a sheer floor length floral robe and an iridescent beaded lace bra – appeared fit for the boudoir.

Djap’s skill and attention to detail were apparent in the collection. All of the pieces were handmade, ensuring that each bead or piece of lace was deliberately positioned. A couturier in the making, Djap is well on her way to becoming fashion’s elite.

