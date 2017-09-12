Lan Yu S/S 2018





Back for her second runway show at New York Fashion Week, Lan Yu brought brought a refreshing vision to her designs. Throughout Skylight Clarkson Square, guests were eager to see what Yu created for her Spring/Summer 2018 collection. Even Paris Hilton made an appearance in the front row to support the rising Chinese designer.

Continuing with elements from her Fall/Winter 2017 collection, Yu included traditional Chinese embroidery. In one specific look, she created a navy tank top with a pink and red cherry blossom branch. The flowers delicately cascaded across and down the top, into a chiffon train that followed behind. For one of the more formal looks, Yu stunned the crowd with an ombre, light purple halter top gown. Lustrous gold branches perfectly hugged the model’s waist, creating a natural separation between the top and layered skirt on the bottom.

Not only did Yu impress with her traditional Chinese-inspired designs, she introduced other looks adorned in sparkles and sequins, which beautifully reflected the light. She took a risk with one outfit – a white blazer covered in light pink sequins along with a matching mini skirt. Another model wore a similar outfit, and despite the disco feeling to the looks, they tied the collection together with a feeling of sweetness.

The designer took advantage of pastel colors like pink, blue and green, highlighting the delicate look to her collection. However, Yu also included pieces in crimson red and bold turquoise to take her designs a step further from what she previously presented.

With her S/S 2018 collection, Yu is clearly holding onto her Chinese roots, while also putting an emphasis on youth and lightheartedness.

