NYU's Independent Student Newspaper

Washington Square News

Lan Yu S/S 2018

Alexandra Garcia, Contributing Writer
September 12, 2017

Slideshow • 50 Photos
Ericka Barroso

Lan Yu SS18

Back for her second runway show at New York Fashion Week, Lan Yu brought brought a refreshing vision to her designs. Throughout Skylight Clarkson Square, guests were eager to see what Yu created for her Spring/Summer 2018 collection. Even Paris Hilton made an appearance in the front row to support the rising Chinese designer.

Continuing with elements from her Fall/Winter 2017 collection, Yu included traditional Chinese embroidery. In one specific look, she created a navy tank top with a pink and red cherry blossom branch. The flowers delicately cascaded across and down the top, into a chiffon train that followed behind. For one of the more formal looks, Yu stunned the crowd with an ombre, light purple halter top gown. Lustrous gold branches perfectly hugged the model’s waist, creating a natural separation between the top and layered skirt on the bottom.

Not only did Yu impress with her traditional Chinese-inspired designs, she introduced other looks adorned in sparkles and sequins, which beautifully reflected the light. She took a risk with one outfit – a white blazer covered in light pink sequins along with a matching mini skirt. Another model wore a similar outfit, and despite the disco feeling to the looks, they tied the collection together with a feeling of sweetness.  

The designer took advantage of pastel colors like pink, blue and green, highlighting the delicate look to her collection. However, Yu also included pieces in crimson red and bold turquoise to take her designs a step further from what she previously presented.

With her S/S 2018 collection, Yu is clearly holding onto her Chinese roots, while also putting an emphasis on youth and lightheartedness.

Email Alexandra Garcia at [email protected]

Related Stories

Mimi Prober S/S 2018
JSong Way S/S 2018
Naersi S/S 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

Comments that are deemed spam or hate speech by the moderators will be deleted.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




 

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Lan Yu S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Mimi Prober S/S 2018

  • Lan Yu S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    JSong Way S/S 2018

  • Lan Yu S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Naersi S/S 2018

  • Lan Yu S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Just In Case S/S 2018

  • Lan Yu S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Rosie Assoulin S/S 2018

  • Lan Yu S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Libertine S/S 2018

  • Lan Yu S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Dan Liu S/S 2018

  • Lan Yu S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Katty Xiomara S/S 2018

  • Lan Yu S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Jarel Zhang S/S 2018

  • Lan Yu S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Dennis Basso S/S 2018

Menu
NYU's Independent Student Newspaper
Lan Yu S/S 2018